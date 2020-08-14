Crossvault Capital Management LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in salesforce.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 619,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $89,248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.14. 4,690,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,083.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $1,743,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 721,026 shares of company stock worth $135,591,548. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

