Crown Advisors Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cavco Industries makes up about 3.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Cavco Industries worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 30,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $206.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.10. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVCO. TheStreet raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

