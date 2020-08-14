Crown Advisors Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises 4.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after buying an additional 313,883 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $5,035,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 325.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 97,561 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

NYSE TER traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.06. 1,307,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $92.24.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,574 shares of company stock worth $6,529,690 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. UBS Group lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

