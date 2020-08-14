Crown Advisors Management Inc. Buys Shares of 60,000 M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of M/I Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $121,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 60.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 7,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,243. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MHO shares. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

