Crown Advisors Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal comprises approximately 2.0% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Federal Signal worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 8,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,835. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

