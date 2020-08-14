Crown Advisors Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises 2.8% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,972. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

BLDR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 324,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,072. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

