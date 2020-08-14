Crown Advisors Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Model N as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 7.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,498,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. Model N Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $424,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.