Crown Advisors Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AdaptHealth worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $23.03. 12,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

