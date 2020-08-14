Crown Advisors Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lowered its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Quidel accounts for 4.6% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Quidel worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,670 and have sold 159,702 shares valued at $31,498,451. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.80. 20,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,764. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.70. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

