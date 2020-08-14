Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 835.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVR by 18.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $13.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4,036.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,890. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,528.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,326.36. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,074.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

