Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. SBA Communications makes up 2.0% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.19. 15,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,989. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,902.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.51, for a total transaction of $193,056.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,595.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $296,517.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,994 shares of company stock valued at $46,170,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

