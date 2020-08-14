Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $79.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.36. 13,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,251. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Crown by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Crown by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

