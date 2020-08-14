Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Crown by 8,022.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.