Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.15.
Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $109.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,330. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Cyberark Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.