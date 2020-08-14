Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.15.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $109.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,330. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

