CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $11.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $397.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.