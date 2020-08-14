Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Daimler from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold.

DDAIF traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.00. 32,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of -178.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

