Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.24. 2,946,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,060.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $49,047,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $15,433,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,821 shares in the company, valued at $26,954,426.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,585,430 shares of company stock worth $216,249,621. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

