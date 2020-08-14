Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Datadog were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.20. 105,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,033.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $27,051,522.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,417.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,409,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,585,430 shares of company stock worth $216,249,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.