Dero (DERO) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00009423 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $573,708.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,936,255 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

