Digital Insurance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $353,039.39 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $353,039.39 and $103.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00772119 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.