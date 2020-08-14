Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.45 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%.
Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $669.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.
About Dillard’s
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
