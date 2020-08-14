Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.45 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $669.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.