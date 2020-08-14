DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISCO CORP/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DISCO CORP/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of DSCSY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.54. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.51.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $331.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

