Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $60.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

