Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.85

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and traded as high as $89.90. Dixons Carphone shares last traded at $87.75, with a volume of 3,307,967 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 128 ($1.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.78.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

