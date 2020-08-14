Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOMO. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. 3,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,501. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 4,006.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 420.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

