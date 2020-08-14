DraftCoin (DFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $56,555.26 and $70.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 176% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

