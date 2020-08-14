DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV AS/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised DSV AS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

DSDVY stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. DSV AS/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.