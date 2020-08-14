DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded DXP Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $373.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.60 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

