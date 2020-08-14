Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 168.80% and a negative net margin of 104.48%.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.27. 4,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,098. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.