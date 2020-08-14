Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.11

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.11 and traded as low as $20.10. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 148,700 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08.

Get Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 67.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.