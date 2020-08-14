Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Liminal BioSciences stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 135.51% and a negative net margin of 1,262.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

