Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TF. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.43 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.86.

TSE TF traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.56. 85,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The firm has a market cap of $699.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.55. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$10.31.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

