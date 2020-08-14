Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Hold Rating for Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,886. The company has a market cap of $393.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 135.51% and a negative net margin of 1,262.07%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.