ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to $5.75 at CIBC

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ECNCF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ECN Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on ECN Capital from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.81.

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

