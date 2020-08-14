ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECNCF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 51,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,232. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

