ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Receives Outperform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
ECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 17th.
TSE ECN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.15. 1,125,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.44. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.67 and a 12-month high of C$6.19.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
