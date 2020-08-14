ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Receives Outperform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

TSE ECN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.15. 1,125,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.44. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.67 and a 12-month high of C$6.19.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.79 million. Research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

