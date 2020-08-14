Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 0.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $194.71. The stock had a trading volume of 630,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,236. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

