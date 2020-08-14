eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.28-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.4-72.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.06 million.eGain also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.07-0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.85 million, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.77. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

