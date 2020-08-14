eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.7-19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.36 million.eGain also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.34 on Friday. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $327.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

