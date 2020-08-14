Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Announces Earnings Results

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Shares of ESLT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.44. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,853. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.74. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.