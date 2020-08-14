Element Wealth LLC Acquires 1,046 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 331,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,632. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

