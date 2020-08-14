Element Wealth LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $132.60. 6,678,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $375.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.59.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

