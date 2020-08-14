Element Wealth LLC Buys 802 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 22,469,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,470,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.