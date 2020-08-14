Element Wealth LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,088,000 after purchasing an additional 526,350 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,028,000 after buying an additional 502,048 shares during the period. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 880,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,477,000 after acquiring an additional 328,348 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 854,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,042,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,516,000 after acquiring an additional 517,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

