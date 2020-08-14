Element Wealth LLC Has $473,000 Position in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $323,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $129,000.

NYSE BBF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

