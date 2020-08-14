Element Wealth LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,692,000 after acquiring an additional 182,048 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 131,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,955. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.