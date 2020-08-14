Element Wealth LLC Invests $296,000 in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

NYSE:SPG traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

