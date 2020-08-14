Element Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 753.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,028,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399,152. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

