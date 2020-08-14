Element Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 558,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $57.44. 244,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,297. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

