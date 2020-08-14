Element Wealth LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,641. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

